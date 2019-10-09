Teen leads Enid Police on a chase in a stolen FedEx truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENID, Okla. - An Enid man was arrested after he allegedly tried to break into an apartment and stole a FedEx truck.

The chaotic incident started at the Cherokee Terrace Apartments when witnesses say 19-year-old Khalid Marquise Lee tried to force his way into one of the units and allegedly began chocking a dog that was tied up outside.

Darlene Phillips says she saw Lee's shadow and looked out to see him yanking on Bella the family dog's chain outside.

“I told him I said you need to let her go and the more I told him that the harder he pulled on her chain, " said Phillips.

Marlene O'Brien who was also in the apartment says it was like a bad dream.

"The guy come a'knocking you know beating on my door on the glass and the worst part of it was when he did what he did to the dog, " said O'Brien.

Enid Police say Lee then climbed through the window of a FedEx truck and drove it away as officers were arriving.

Officers caught up with him in the truck a short distance away, where he was stuck in traffic at the intersection of 4th Street and Owen K. Garriott Road.

Lee then pulled the FedEx truck forward, crashing into another vehicle before the truck came to a stop.

Officers say he then jumped out of the window of the truck. Police were able to make an arrest when he made it across the intersection.

Lee was booked into the Garfield County Jail.

Lee's mother, Myiesha Roberts says this incident is out of character for her son.

“I don’t want people to think that my son just intentionally done this. He never would do nothing like this ever,” Roberts said.

Roberts says he was battling a medical condition.

“He had a UTI they told me the bacteria got into his blood, which kind of messed with his brain, which gave him severe psychosis, " she said.