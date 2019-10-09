Two adults, two children killed in Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. – Four people were killed, including two children, in a Lawton home over the weekend in what family members are calling a murder-suicide.

According to police, at around 2 p.m. Saturday, four people were shot and killed in front of a home on Southeast Trenton St.

Police have not released what led up to the shooting and have not confirmed whether it was a murder-suicide.

According to KSWO, family members posted on Facebook that there was an argument before a man allegedly shot and killed a woman and two children. The man then took his own life.

Police say two victims were elementary-aged children and part of a family.

