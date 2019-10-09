Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Unidentified bodies found in Oklahoma not missing Texas pair

Posted 11:32 am, October 9, 2019, by

McALESTER, Okla. – DNA taken from two unknown people found dead in southeastern Oklahoma more than 20 years ago did not match a missing Texas couple as hoped.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris told the McAlester News-Capital the DNA does not match relatives of a Dangerfield, Texas, couple who disappeared around the same time the bodies known as John Doe and JaneDoe were found in 1995.

Authorities have said the bodies of the man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds and investigators believed they were killed and dumped by travelers on nearby U.S. 69.

The bodies were exhumed in May from a cemetery north of McAlester, about 100 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Morris said the DNA will be entered into a national missing persons database.

Click here to read more.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.