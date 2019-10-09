Want to quit vaping? Here’s where to get free help

OKLAHOMA CITY – Amid a rise in vaping-related lung injuries and deaths across the U.S., the Oklahoma Tobacco Endowment Trust is hoping to help those thinking or wanting to quit.

In Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Department of Health says four people have reported having a severe lung injury related to e-cigarette use.

Of the four patients, one is under the age of 18, two are 18 to 34 years of age, and one is 35 years of age or older.

Many Americans who turned to vaping to stop smoking are now trying to kick the habit.

Thomas Larsen from the Oklahoma Tobacco Endowment Trust stopped by News 4 with information on how you can quit.

Larsen said he smoked for almost 25 years and has now been tobacco free for more than two years.

Click here for more information or call 1-800-784-8669.