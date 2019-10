Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANNAPOLIS, MD. - It's a small world after all - two Oklahomans reunited at a Navy football game in Maryland over the weekend.

Midshipman Perry Olsen, backup Navy quarterback, met with Oklahoma-native Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Greg Slavonic.

The two were at the Navy-Air Force football game on Saturday.

Olsen is a graduate of Yukon High School and Slavonic is a former employee of News 4.

The Navy won the game 34-25.