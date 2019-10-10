× 5 Oklahomans have been hospitalized by flu since September 29

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says 5 more Oklahomans have been reported hospitalized between September 29 – October 5.

Since September 1st, 27 people have been hospitalized with the flu.

Thankfully, no deaths have been reported since September 1.

The CDC says flu activity is still low for the year.

So far, only Massachusetts reports widespread flu activity.

If you are age 65 or older, there are two different flu vaccines available this flu season that are designed specifically for you. One option is the Fluzone High-Dose, and the other is the FLUAD vaccine. You only need to get one of them.

Below is the full list of places you can get a flu shot for free October 7-11.