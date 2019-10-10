Christmas around the corner: Salvation Army seeking volunteer bell ringers

OKLAHOMA CITY – As cold fronts bring much cooler weather to the Sooner State, a local organization is already preparing for the holiday season.

The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma is now recruiting volunteers to serve as bell ringers in Canadian, Cleveland and Oklahoma counties for the Christmas season.

“Any amount of time someone can give to help ring the bell this holiday season would be greatly appreciated”, said Liz Banks, volunteer coordinator. “We have seen civic clubs, church groups, businesses, and families come together and enjoy a few hours giving back to the community.”

During the holiday season, the red kettle is The Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser, which supports ongoing programs and services like feeding programs, emergency shelter, and utility assistance.

“By taking time out of your busy holiday schedule to sign up to ring the bell at a Salvation Army red kettle this Christmas, you will be helping local families who may be experiencing personal crises,” said Major Stephen Ellis, area commander. “Your change changes lives.”

The official start of the red kettle program is set for Nov. 19.

If you would like to donate your time, sign up online.