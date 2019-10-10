Former Tulsa officer alleging wrongful termination against city, police chief

TULSA, Okla. – A former Tulsa police officer has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city and police chief.

On September 4, Wayne Brown was fired due to alleged racist posts on social media, KJRH reports.

American Freedom Law Center, a nonprofit, and attorney Scott Wood, filed the lawsuit saying Brown’s constitutional rights, under the First Amendment, were violated by the city.

According to KJRH, “the lawsuit is seeking damages, attorneys’ fees and for the city to remove Brown’s files related to the termination.”

Chief of Police Chuck Jordan said Brown was terminated because the social media posts violated rules of the department.

Brown is now working for the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.

