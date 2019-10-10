Founded before statehood: Oklahoma church celebrating milestone anniversary

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A church that has been around since before Oklahoma was a state is preparing to celebrate a milestone.

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Shawnee is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a homecoming celebration on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13.

“We are so excited to celebrate the legacy of Shawnee St. Paul’s that has been 125 years in the making,” said Pastor Tiffany Nagel. “The people who have come through our doors over the years are so important to us, and we are hopeful to see their faces and hear their stories this month at our homecoming celebration.”

St. Paul’s began in Shawnee when the founding members of the church met under a brush arbor at the corner of Bell and Oakland on Oct. 7, 1894.

Organizers say that while many churches are seeing a rapid drop in membership, St. Paul’s is seeing a 63 percent growth in attendance and discipleship.

In celebration of the 125th anniversary, St. Paul’s will host an event on Oct. 12 at the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Cultural Heritage Center.