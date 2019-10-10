‘Ghost Stories’ candlelight tours coming to Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum

PAWNEE, Okla. – If you’re looking for a unique and spine-tingling activity to celebrate the Halloween season, look no further than the ‘Ghost Stories’ candlelight tours at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum.

From 6:30 to 9 p.m. on October 25 and 26, visitors will take a candlelight tour of the ranch while hearing scary Oklahoma ghost stories, Pawnee Bill Ranch stories, and local legends.

Admission for the tours is $5 per person, and the event is for ages 8 and older. Tours will begin every 30 minutes.

Visit the ranch or call 918-762-2513 to purchase tickets or set up tours for large groups.

Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum is located at 1141 Pawnee Bill Rd. Pawnee, Oklahoma 74058.

For more information, please call 918-762-2513 or email pawneebill@okhistory.org.