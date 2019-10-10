One dead after officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

Posted 9:00 am, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:11AM, October 10, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City left one person dead.

Police responded to the scene just before 8:45 a.m. Thursday near NW 120th and Harvey.

Oklahoma City police say officers went to a home in the area to follow-up on an incident from Wednesday in which an officer’s vehicle was rammed.

When police got to the porch, a man pulled out a gun and officers fired shots at him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

The two officers involved are on paid administrative leave.

The incident remains under investigation, and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

