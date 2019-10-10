Johnston County Sheriff’s Office warning residents of scam

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. – A sheriff’s office in southern Oklahoma is warning residents to be on the lookout for a scam.

According to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, several people have recently received phone calls from US Marshals or the Social Security Office.

The caller will tell you they have warrants out for your arrest and that you owe money. They will then ask for your personal information.

The sheriff’s office says you should not give them any money or personal information, saying this a scam.

“I can ensure you, the Marshal Service or the Social Security Administration does not call asking for money, credit card numbers, social security number, etc,” said the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

Officials recommend you hang up and block the number.