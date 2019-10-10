× Lt. at Oklahoma County Jail saves inmate’s life

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – A routine check of inmates’ cells at the Oklahoma County Jail ended in a lieutenant saving an inmate’s life.

On Monday, detention center Lt. Tiffany Carter was notified about an inmate found during a routine site check, attempting to commit suicide.

Carter responded to the cell and found the inmate drifting out of consciousness.

The sheriff’s office says Lt. Carter cut a blanket from the inmate’s neck, saving the inmate’s life.

“We are thankful for our employees who often go unnoticed for the amazing work they do throughout the jail,” said the sheriff’s office.