Man charged after allegedly fleeing scene in FedEx truck

ENID, Okla. – An Enid man is facing several charges after he allegedly tried to break into an apartment in Enid and ended up stealing a FedEx truck.

Authorities say it began at the Cherokee Terrace Apartments when witnesses say 19-year-old Khalid Marquise Lee tried to force his way into one of the units and allegedly began choking a dog that was tied up outside.

Darlene Phillips says she saw Lee yanking on the family dog’s chain outside her window.

“I told him I said, ‘You need to let her go,’ and the more I told him that, the harder he pulled on her chain,” said Phillips.

Enid police say Lee then climbed through the window of a FedEx truck and drove it away as officers were arriving.

Officers were able to catch up to him in traffic, which is when Lee drove forward and crashed into another vehicle.

At that point, Lee was taken into custody.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lee's mother, Myiesha Roberts, told News 4 that this incident is out of character for her son.

“I don’t want people to think that my son just intentionally done this. He never would do nothing like this ever,” Roberts said.

Roberts says he was battling a medical condition at the time.

“He had a UTI. They told me the bacteria got into his blood, which kind of messed with his brain, which gave him severe psychosis," she said.

Now, Lee is facing charges for the incident.

According to online court records, Lee has been charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, battery on a police officer, cruelty to animals, attempting to elude an officer and driving without a valid driver's license.