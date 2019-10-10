Metallica to headline 5 festivals in 2020 with a promise to perform 10 unique sets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Metallica fans better start stretching their neck muscles because the band has some headbang-worthy news coming straight for you.

Metallica has announced that it will headline all five of Danny Wimmer Presents’ Spring/Fall U.S. rock festivals in 2020.

For a double dose of the rock legends, Metallica will be giving closing performances on both Friday and Sunday night of the festivals, performing unique sets each time.

Lars Ulrich, the band’s drummer, expressed how grateful he is to still be able to give such enormous performances to arenas of fans.

“For us, 38 years in, that we still feel that we can challenge ourselves and do crazy, uncharted things is such an amazing thing to us, still,” he said in a press conference today.

They will kick off the run with Epicenter on May 1-3 in Charlotte, North Carolina, then continue on to Welcome to Rockville the weekend of May 8-10 in Daytona Beach, Florida. After that, they’ll take the stage in Columbus, Ohio for the Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival on May 15-17.

Following a short summer hiatus, the rage will begin again on September 18-20 at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky.

Finally, they will round out the spectacular tour at Aftershock in Sacramento, California on the weekend of October 9-11.

Tickets for Metallica Fan Club members are already on sale, and general public tickets will be available Monday, October 14 at noon Eastern Time.

For each ticket sold through Novemeber 19, Danny Wimmer Presents will donate $.25 to All Within My Hands, Metallica’s nonprofit that supports community education, the fight against hunger, and other initiatives close to the band’s heart.

The band is basically just throwing treats to its fans at this point, because even after all this, each ticket purchased will enter you into the “Golden Ticket” contest.

The winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to their choice of one of the festivals, including accommodation, exclusive festival access, meet-and-greet passes, and band swag.