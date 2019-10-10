ODOT officials want drivers to have a game plan when heading to Texas for Red River Rivalry

NORMAN, Okla. – As thousands of OU fans head south for the Red River Rivalry, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation stress that drivers should also have a game plan for their trip to the big game.

Officials say that although all lanes of I-35 will be open in Oklahoma to the Texas state line from Friday to Sunday, drivers should still expect heavy traffic and prepare for delays.

Statewide

I-40 narrows to one lane at Choctaw Rd. in Oklahoma City Friday night, Oklahoma Co.

I-40 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction at Choctaw Rd. (mm 166) from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for overhead bridge work as part of an ongoing interchange project.

I-40 and SH-6 narrowed to one lane in Elk City, Beckham Co.

I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-6 (MM 38) in Elk City for pavement and bridge reconstruction. SH-6 also is narrowed to one lane in each direction at I-40.

I-40 narrowed to one lane near Foss, Washita Co.

I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Foss (mm 53) and Canute (mm 47) for bridge rehabilitation.

I-40, US-64 narrowed to one lane in Sallisaw, Sequoyah Co.

I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between US-64 (mm 311) and US-59 (mm 308) in Sallisaw for bridge and interchange reconstruction. US-64 is also narrowed to one lane in each direction at I-40.

US-69 narrowed to one lane near Eufaula, McIntosh Co./Pittsburg Co.

US-69 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Crowder and Eufaula for pavement and bridge rehabilitation.

US-270/US-183 narrowed to one lane north of Seiling, Woodward Co.

US-270/US-183 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Mutual and Seiling for pavement reconstruction.

US-75 narrowed to one lane near Okmulgee, Okmulgee Co.

US-75 is narrowed to one lane in each direction one mile north of the SH-56 junction between Okmulgee and Beggs for a cable barrier project.

US-177/US-270 narrowed to one lane in Shawnee, Pottawatomie Co.

US-177/US-270 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at US-270 Business/Kickapoo Spur in Shawnee for bridge rehabilitation.

US-270 lanes shifted in Seminole, Seminole Co.

East and westbound US-270 lanes are shifted one mile east of SH-99 in Seminole for bridge rehabilitation.

US-81 narrowed to one lane in Kingfisher, Kingfisher Co.

US-81 is narrowed to one lane in each direction three miles south of SH-33 in Kingfisher for pavement reconstruction.

US-60/US-81 narrowed to one lane in Enid, Garfield Co.

US-60/US-81 is narrowed to one lane in each direction in Enid for bridge reconstruction.

US-64/US-412 narrowed to one lane near Enid, Garfield Co.

US-64/US-412 is narrowed to one lane in each direction 5 miles west of SH-74 junction near Enid for bridge reconstruction.

US-64 narrowed at SH-99, Pawnee Co.

US-64 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH-99 west of Cleveland for pavement and bridge reconstruction. Be alert to an additional work zone on US-64 south of the SH-99 junction; drivers can expect reduced speeds.

US-60 closed east of Nowata, Nowata Co.

US-60 is closed from three miles east of US-169 to about three miles west of SH-28 near Nowata for bridge replacement. Traffic is detoured on US-169 and SH-28.

SH-66 narrowed to one lane at SH-18 in Chandler, Lincoln Co.

SH-66 is narrowed to one lane with temporary signals directing traffic from the SH-18 South junction to just west of SH-18 in Chandler for bridge rehabilitation.

SH-11 narrowed to one lane near Blackwell, Kay Co.

SH-11 is narrowed to one lane with traffic signal in place one mile east of US-177 near Blackwell for bridge rehabilitation.

SH-7 narrowed west of US-77 near Davis, Murray Co.

Eastbound SH-7 is narrowed to one lane one mile west of US-77 near Davis for bridge rehabilitation.

SH-3 narrowed to one lane near Broken Bow, McCurtain Co.

SH-3 is narrowed to one lane with temporary signals in place four miles northwest of the junction of SH-3 and US-259 in Broken Bow for bridge rehabilitation.

SH-99 narrowed to one lane near Oilton, Creek Co.

SH-99 is narrowed to one lane with temporary signals in place just north of SH-51 near Oilton for bridge rehabilitation.

SH-48 narrowed to one lane near Mannford, Creek Co.

SH-48 is narrowed to one lane with temporary signals in place two miles north of SH-51 near Mannford for bridge replacement.

SH-125 closed in Miami, Ottawa Co.

SH-125 is closed just south of US-69 in Miami for bridge rehabilitation. Traffic is detoured to US-69 and US-60.

SH-82 narrowed to one lane in Salina, Mayes Co.

SH-82 is narrowed to one lane with temporary signals in place over Saline Creek about two miles south of SH-20 in Salina for bridge replacement.

SH-165 narrowed to one lane near US-62 in Muskogee, Muskogee Co.

Northbound SH-165 is narrowed to one lane just north of the US-62 junction in Muskogee for a cable barrier project.

SH-51 traffic shifts west of Stilwell, Adair Co.

SH-51 lanes are shifted at Mulberry Hollow Creek just west of Stilwell for a bridge replacement project.

Oklahoma City Metro

I-40 narrows to one lane at Choctaw Rd. in Oklahoma City Friday, Oklahoma Co.

I-40 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction at Choctaw Rd. (mm 166) from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for overhead bridge work as part of an ongoing interchange project.

I-40 work continues between I-240 and Peebly Rd. through spring 2020

Drivers should be alert to narrowed lanes on east and westbound I-40 between I-240 (mm 165) and Peebly Rd. (mm 169) as part of ongoing widening and interchange reconstruction at Choctaw Rd. (mm 166) continuing through spring 2020. Motorists can expect two lanes open in each direction during peak commute times.

I-235/I-44 interchange work continues through 2021; expect lane and ramp shifts

Drivers should be alert to the following traffic impacts in the I-235/US-77 construction zone at I-44 for ongoing reconstruction and widening that continues through 2021:

Motorists should be alert to changing conditions including lane shifts, narrowed lanes and workers along I-235 between N. 50th St. and N. 63rd St. Northbound and southbound I-235 will remain open to two lanes in each direction during peak commute hours, but may narrow to one lane some nights and weekends.

Two lanes of I-235/US-77 in each direction are significantly shifted through fall. Motorists should be vigilant for new traffic patterns and movements and shorter merge distances at the on- and off-ramps.

East and westbound I-44 is narrowed between Lincoln Blvd. (mm 128A) and Western Ave. (mm 126) through fall 2019, speed limit is reduced.

The northbound I-235 off-ramp to N. 50 th St. (mm 4A) is narrowed to one lane and Santa Fe Ave. is closed between N.E. 50 th St. and N.E. 51 st St. through early winter 2019 for intersection modification as part of an ongoing project. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

St. (mm 4A) is narrowed to one lane and Santa Fe Ave. is closed between N.E. 50 St. and N.E. 51 St. through early winter 2019 for intersection modification as part of an ongoing project. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Motorists also should expect intermittent ramp closures throughout the project.

Motorists are reminded to use their Off Broadway alternate routes such as I-40, I-44, SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway and Martin Luther King Ave.

I-35 narrows south of I-44 over Deep Fork Creek through 2020

The following closures can be expected on north and southbound I-35 over Deep Fork Creek between the I-44 interchange (mm 133) and N.E. 50th St. (mm 132A) for a bridge reconstruction project that will continue through early 2020:

Southbound I-35 lanes will shift at N.E 63rd St. through 2019.

Southbound I-35 E. Frontage Rd. will be narrowed to one lane from N.E. 63rd St. to N.E. 50th St. through early 2020.

Southbound I-35 on-ramp from E. Frontage Rd. at Bryant Ave. is closed.

Northbound I-35 is narrowed to two lanes between N.E. 50th St. (mm 132A) and the I-44 interchange (mm 133) through early 2020.

Alternate route options include SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway and I-44.

I-40 lanes narrowed, shifted, service road narrowed at SH-4/Mustang Rd.

Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to two lanes between SH-4/Mustang Rd. (mm 138) and Morgan Rd. (mm 140) from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for barrier wall work. Additionally, east and westbound I-40 lanes are shifted between SH-4/Mustang Rd. (mm 138) and Morgan Rd. (mm 140) and the westbound I-40 collector road is narrowed to one lane between SH-4/Mustang Rd. (mm 138) and the John Kilpatrick Turnpike (mm 139) through winter 2019 for work by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

I-35 lanes shift near S. 19th St. in Moore

I-35 lanes are shifted between S. 19th St. (mm 116) and Indian Hills Rd. (mm 114) for ongoing bridge construction. S.W. 34th St. closed to through traffic at Telephone Rd. and the east and west I-35 service roads are narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals at S.W. 34th St.

SH-74 lanes narrowed, shifted at N.W. 164th St.

SH-74 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between N.W. 164th St. and N.W. 206th St./Covell Rd. and the intersection of N.W. 192nd St. is closed on the west side of SH-74 as part of an ongoing widening project.

SH-3/N.W. Expressway narrowed at US-81 near Okarche

SH-3/N.W. Expressway is narrowed to one lane in each direction at US-81 just south of Okarche for bridge rehabilitation

Tulsa Metro

US-64/SH-51 bridge rehabilitation project; lane and ramp closures

East and westbound US-64/SH-51 (Broken Arrow Expressway) is narrowed to two lanes in each direction from the southeast corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop to near 21st St. South until further notice as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. Drivers can expect significant delays, especially during peak travel times.

Use caution at all entrance ramps in the corridor and be prepared to stop before entering the highway.

The westbound US-64/SH-51 on-ramp from 15th St. South is closed until further notice.

Lewis Ave. and 15th St. South are narrowed under US-64/SH-51; expect delays in these corridors.

The overall project is expected to complete in late 2020, weather permitting.

As a reminder, this work zone is adjacent to the following:

South, east leg Inner Dispersal Loop lane and ramp closures near downtown Tulsa

All lanes of northbound US-75/eastbound US-64/SH-51 are closed on the south leg of the IDL between the I-244 junction and the US-75 split until further notice. Drivers should follow the west and north legs around the IDL during this time.

The westbound I-244/eastbound US-64/SH-51 and the eastbound I-244/northbound US-75 ramps to northbound US-75/eastbound US-64/SH-51 are closed at the southwest corner of the IDL until further notice. The eastbound I-244 off-ramp to 7 th at the southwest corner of the IDL will remain open.

at the southwest corner of the IDL will remain open. Southbound US-75/westbound US-64/SH-51 is narrowed to two lanes on the south leg of the IDL until further notice.

The northbound US-75/eastbound US-64/SH-51 on-ramps from Houston Ave., 13 th and Denver Ave. on the south leg of the IDL will be closed until further notice

and Denver Ave. on the south leg of the IDL will be closed until further notice The Cincinnati Ave. ramp to eastbound US-64/SH-51 at the southeast corner of the IDL will remain open until further notice.

This is part of an ongoing project to reconstruct pavement on US-75/US-64/SH-51 (south leg of the IDL) and also rehabilitate bridges on the south and east legs of the IDL. Delays can be expected, especially during peak travel times. Drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time in these areas. The project is expected to complete in early 2020, weather permitting. Detour maps are available at – https://tinyurl.com/y3j46ao7.

SH-11 bridge rehabilitation project in Tulsa; lane and ramp closures

SH-11 bridge rehabilitation project in Tulsa scheduled for overall completion in early 2020, delays can be expected in the following areas. Drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time, especially those heading to the Tulsa International Airport complex.

East and westbound SH-11 is narrowed to one open lane in each direction from Pine St. to the Tulsa International Airport complex through early 2020. Be alert to traffic shifts in this corridor.

The eastbound SH-11 off-ramp to Memorial Dr. is closed until further notice; detour to Virgin St. and follow signed detour route to Memorial Drive.

The eastbound SH-11 on-ramp from Virgin St. is closed until further notice; use signed detour route on Memorial Dr. and Pine Street.

I-44/165th E. Ave. widening project

Drivers should be alert to reduced speeds and shifted lanes on east and westbound I-44 at 165th E. Ave. as part of an ongoing widening project.

US-412 narrowed near 4200 Rd. near Inola

Drivers can expect various lane closures and reduced speeds on east and westbound US-412 near 4200 Rd. near Inola for an ongoing improvement project.