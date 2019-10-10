× Oklahoma rep. files bill that would require suicide prevention hotline number to be printed on student IDs

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed legislation that would require schools to print the number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and Crisis Text Line on student ID cards.

On Monday, Representative Mickey Dollens announced the legislation that would require the numbers to be put on the back of ID cards for 7th-12th grade students.

Last month, Dollens took to social media to share the story of his brother, Joe, who died by suicide nine years ago.

“After Joe’s first attempt, I avoided talking about it with him because I thought those discussions may resurface suicidal thoughts,” said Dollens on Facebook. “After he died, I learned the opposite is true. Talking openly about the subject of suicide is proven to be very helpful.”

Dollens says the legislation would help students be aware of where to get support and treatment.

“This lifesaving service is free, confidential, and available 24/7, which is critical when a school counselor isn’t available,” he said. “This legislation isn’t a cure-all for the mental health issues our student’s face. It is, however, a pragmatic, cost-effective approach that not only makes it easier for young people to connect with trained mental health professionals, but it also reminds them that they are not alone.”

Click here to read the bill.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or click here. The number for the Crisis Text Line is 741741.