Police investigate northwest Oklahoma City officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY- Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting left one man dead on the city’s northwest side.

“I was in shock because nothing really happens in this neighborhood. This neighborhood is usually a good and quiet neighborhood,” said Dalvin Benson, who lives nearby.

Police say it all started as they were following up on a separate incident from Wednesday.

“Yesterday, officers had responded to 925 Cedar Lake Blvd. investigating a suspicious vehicle. During that investigation, a subject had backed a van into an officer’s police car and then fled the scene. That subject was not located yesterday,” said Capt. Larry Withrow, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

But not even 24 hours later, things took a turn when their investigation brought them to a home near N.W. 120th and Harvey.

“They made contact with a black male on the front porch. During that contact, the subject pulled a handgun on the officers. Both officers discharged their firearms, striking the subject. The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Capt. Withrow said.

The incident happened while some neighbors were just starting their day.

“I was taking the kids to school. I saw the police officer riding down the street very slowly. It was kind of suspicious then,” John Williams, who lives across the street, said.

Others are hoping this isn’t a new trend for the neighborhood.

“It does concern me because we see stuff like this happen every day in the news and it has to stop. One way or another, it has to stop. We have to put an end to this because everybody’s lives matter at the end of the day,” Benson said.

Police have not confirmed if the man killed is the same man who fled Wednesday’s scene.

They are expected to identify the victim in the next few days.

The two officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave while the investigation takes place.