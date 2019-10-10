Police: Man dies from injuries days after fight outside Oklahoma nightclub

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa are investigating a fight that claimed the life of a man earlier this week.

Officials say it all began on Oct. 6 with an altercation in the parking lot of Midnight Rodeo in east Tulsa.

Investigators learned that during the fight, 34-year-old Thomas Hurley was punched, and his head hit the pavement.

Police tell FOX 23 that Hurley was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died days later from his injuries.

Authorities learned that Hurley is from Utah and was just in Tulsa for work training. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

If you have any information on the fight, call Tulsa police.