Rape survivor giving piece of evidence to Oklahoma City police after kit remains untested for seven years

OKLAHOMA CITY — A rape survivor is bringing a key piece of evidence to Oklahoma City police on Thursday to be tested.

On Thursday, Connie Williams, a rape victim, is sharing her story during a press conference at the state capitol. News 4 is identifying the victim because she is publicly sharing her story.

In December of 2011, Williams said she was sexually assaulted at a party in Oklahoma City.

She said her rape kit sat on a shelf in Tulsa for seven years until the Oklahoma City Police Department retrieved it from the Tulsa Police Department.

Williams still has the dress she wore the night of the assault.

She plans to bring it to OCPD Thursday afternoon so it can be tested by OSBI.

Williams said this is her last hope to pursue justice for her case.

Williams said she will also be requesting, when they have completed collecting evidence from the dress and have fulfilled the testing samples, that they send the rape kit and the dress to an independent lab for further testing to compare results.

She plans to also request a bar code for tracking her dress and the progress of information regarding the findings.