Thunder Thrash Breakers in Preseason Showdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Game two of the Thunder's preseason saw OKC welcome some non-NBA neighbors. OKC hosted the New Zealand Breakers. One of the NBL teams of Steven Adams' home land.

Adams and his Thunder had to slow down top NBA prospect R.J. Hampton which they did an excellent job of. The youngster went two of 11 from the field en route to an eight point night. The Breakers have another name of local interest. Scotty Hopson. Hopson played the last few seasons with the OKC Blue. He added 15.

However, the game was about Adams. He poured in 19 points and 10 boards which led the Thunder. The first possession of the game, Adams hit a layup along with a foul on his local lads.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added another impressive performance for the Thunder. He added 18 as he helped OKC to a 2-0 preseason record with a 110-84 win.

Andre Roberson missed his second straight contest because of load management. Chris Paul added six. You can catch highlights from this contest in the video above.