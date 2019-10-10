Thursday Night Heroes Week 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It might be Thursday, but one of the state's biggest games opened up the weekend of high school football.

The unbeaten Westmoore Jaguars squared off with reigning state champion Broken Arrow. Westmoore's high powered offense tried to put the east side on notice.

Southeast played host to Duncan. Duncan is off to an impressive 4-1 start this season with their only loss coming at the hands of Noble.

Plus, Edmond Memorial traveled to Norman looking to upset a Tiger team that suffered their first loss at the hands of Broken Arrow just a week ago. You can catch all the scores and highlights in the video above.