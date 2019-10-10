“Today I am running for those who can’t because I can,” Caleb Freeman runs first race since crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWCASTLE, Okla. -- Thursday night, KFOR is checking in on a teenager thousands have been following for almost two years.

About 80,000 people have been following Caleb Freeman's journey on his Facebook page "Pray For Caleb."

News 4 brought you Freeman's first words, his first steps, and now, another milestone.

Freeman was 16 years old when he wrecked his truck on I-35.

He was unconscious for weeks and when he finally woke up, he could not talk.

Freeman could barely move.

He was paralyzed from the neck down.

"You look at your son, and you think, 'OK, if he does wake up, what's he doing to be like? What's going to be there?'" said Caleb's father, Jeremy Freeman in 2018.

Before the wreck, Caleb had been a cross country standout at Newcastle High School.

After the wreck, his dreams of collegiate running were crushed.

Doctors said he might never walk again, but he did.

They said he'd probably never run, but he is doing that now, too.

"Today I am running for all those people who can't because I can," said Caleb.

Freeman is a senior, and this week was the last regular-season cross country race of Caleb's high school career.

Thursday night at 10 p.m. join KFOR and Caleb Freeman at the start line.