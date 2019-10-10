Tulsa police arrest man accused of stealing nearly $30K from woman with dementia

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly stole nearly $30,000 from a woman with dementia, Tulsa police say.

According to FOX 23, Richard Dwyer met Dolores Green at a coffee shop more than a year ago.

Dwyer allegedly knew Green had dementia and volunteered to be her caregiver, later moving into her condo.

Over time, he allegedly withdrew nearly $30,000 from her bank account.

Some of the money was used to open cable and cell phone accounts, as well as at a casino.

A warrant was issued for Dwyer’s arrest following an investigation.

Green has since passed away.

He was found on September 16 passed out on the front porch of an ex-girlfriend’s home.

He was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of caretaker abuse/neglect.

