Tulsa police arrest man accused of stealing nearly $30K from woman with dementia

Posted 8:36 am, October 10, 2019, by


TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly stole nearly $30,000 from a woman with dementia, Tulsa police say.

According to FOX 23, Richard Dwyer met Dolores Green at a coffee shop more than a year ago.

Dwyer allegedly knew Green had dementia and volunteered to be her caregiver, later moving into her condo.

Over time, he allegedly withdrew nearly $30,000 from her bank account.

Some of the money was used to open cable and cell phone accounts, as well as at a casino.

A warrant was issued for Dwyer’s arrest following an investigation.

Green has since passed away.

He was found on September 16 passed out on the front porch of an ex-girlfriend’s home.

He was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of caretaker abuse/neglect.

Click here to read more.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.