Tulsa police arrest man accused of stealing nearly $30K from woman with dementia

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly stole nearly $30,000 from a woman with dementia, Tulsa police say.
According to FOX 23, Richard Dwyer met Dolores Green at a coffee shop more than a year ago.
Dwyer allegedly knew Green had dementia and volunteered to be her caregiver, later moving into her condo.
Over time, he allegedly withdrew nearly $30,000 from her bank account.
Some of the money was used to open cable and cell phone accounts, as well as at a casino.
A warrant was issued for Dwyer’s arrest following an investigation.
Green has since passed away.
He was found on September 16 passed out on the front porch of an ex-girlfriend’s home.
He was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of caretaker abuse/neglect.
