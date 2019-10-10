× Voting begins for Oklahoma Aquarium sea turtle’s new name

JENKS, Okla. – What’s a better birthday gift than your very own name?

The Oklahoma Aquarium’s loggerhead sea turtle is turning 25 years old in November, and the aquarium decided to give him a special gift—a name. And they’re inviting you to help!

During the month of September, the aquarium received more than 1,300 name submissions from people of all ages.

Aquarium officials have narrowed down the names to five finalists for you to vote on.

The five final names are Splash, Sammy, Bubbles, Seamore, and Crabby.

If you want to vote, head over to the Oklahoma Aquarium where you can vote in a special voting booth and receive a special “I Voted” sea turtle sticker.

His name will be revealed at his birthday party on Saturday, November 9.

Visit OKAquarium.org to learn more.