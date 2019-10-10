What to do 4 the weekend: Farmer’s Market, Mumford and Sons and a Shakespeare classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The weekend is right around the corner and there are plenty of events happening for you to check out.

If you're in need of fresh veggies and want to shop local, head downtown to Scissortail Park.

Every Saturday in October the park is hosting a Farmer's Market.

And, there will be more than food! There are dozens of vendors featuring soap, spices, sculptures, jewelry and pumpkins.

Proceeds from the pumpkins go back to the Myriad Gardens. They have their own Pumpkinville event starting this weekend, too.

For more information on Pumpkinville, click here.

The Farmer's Market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit this website.

Oklahoma Shakespeare on the Paseo presents The Tempest. It's a classic tale of romance, revenge and redemption.

It's running Thursday through Saturday, Sunday at 2 p.m. and then will run on the weekends through October at the Paseo Theatre in northwest Oklahoma City.

Click here for more information.

If you're in the mood for music, Mumford and Sons are back in Oklahoma for the first time in years to promote their latest album.

The band's music translates into multiple genres from Americana folks to alternative rock.

They're playing at the Chesapeake Energy Arena Friday night. The show starts at 7:30.

For more information, visit here.

Grab your slap bracelets and Doc Martins and head to Tower Theatre Friday night. My So-Called Band plays the best of the 90s from Nirvana to TLC and everything in between. The show starts at 10 p.m.

You may leave reminiscing those favorite stirrup pants.

Click here for more information.