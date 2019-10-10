WWII veteran from Oklahoma to be honored at OU-Texas game

TULSA, Okla. – A World World II veteran from Oklahoma will be honored at the Red River Showdown in Dallas this weekend.

On Saturday, the fanfare will stop to honor two World War II veterans, one from Texas, and John Cockrum from Oklahoma.

Three days after graduating high school, Cockrum enlisted in the Navy. He served aboard the USS Piranha, surviving charge attacks and assisting in battles, like Iwo Jima and Okinawa.

“It’ll be a great thrill,” Cockrum said. “And it’s a great honor for me to be selected.”

Cockrum has battled cancer four times throughout his life and also underwent open-heart surgery.

He told KJRH he has been watching the OU-Texas games since they first started airing on TV.

Now, he’ll get to see the game for the first time in person.

Kickoff for the game is at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Dallas.

