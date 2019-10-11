× High priest of Norman church removed from position following child sex crime charges

NORMAN, Okla. — A high priest on the high council at a Norman church, has been removed from his position after charges of lewd acts with a child were filed against him.

According to a police report, in February, the mother of a six-year-old girl brought her child to Norman police, claiming 64-year-old Matthew Hack molested her.

On October 9, four counts of lewd acts with a child and one count of oral sodomy were filed against Hack, according to court records.

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints tell News 4 he has been removed from his position.