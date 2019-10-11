× Body recovered from lake identified as that of missing OKC teen

OKLAHOMA CITY – The body found in a metro lake on Friday has been identified as the body of a missing Oklahoma City teenager.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials have identified the body as that of 16-year-old Su Hliang.

Hliang’s body was found in Lake Overholser just before noon Friday.

Hliang was reported missing by her family on Wednesday.

The state medical examiner took custody of the body and will determine Hliang’s cause of death.

Hliang was last seen Tuesday night at a school function at Northwest Classen High School.

Hliang’s family said she seemed depressed in the days before she went missing.