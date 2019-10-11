× Chickasha Festival of Light to add ice skating rink this year

CHICKASHA, Okla. – One of the top places in the state to see holiday light displays is adding an ice skating rink this year!

On Monday, officials with the Chickasha Festival of Light announced the addition of an ice skating rink on its Facebook page.

The Chickasha Festival of Light, a non-profit organization, covers 43 acres of Shannon Springs Park with beautiful light displays during the holiday season. This will be the festival’s 27th year of operation.

Officials say the skates will be provided in the cost and details are still being finalized for pricing and hours.

The 2019 season opens November 23 and runs through December 31.

Hours for the light displays are Sundays-Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

