Firefighters put out blaze at NW Oklahoma City home

UPDATE: The fire has been put out. Fire officials say it appears the fire started on or near a mattress in the front room. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is battling a blaze at a home on the city’s northwest side.

Firefighters responded to the scene near NW 30th and Penn just before 11:15 a.m. Friday.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, crews first on scene reported seeing smoke from all sides of the home.

The fire is possibly in the attic.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

The fire remains under investigation.