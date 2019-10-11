Del City police find missing elderly man in Texas

UPDATE: James Skinnell was found safe in Arlington, Texas.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Del City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 88-year-old man with dementia.

Police are looking for James Skinnell, who is described as a white male, 5’11”, 143 pounds, mostly bald with shaved grey hair on the side, last seen wearing a red plaid shirt with blue jeans and suspenders.

Skinnell’s last known location is near SE 44th and Sunnylane on Friday just after 12:30 p.m.

According to Del City police, officers responded to call Friday of a missing elderly man with dementia.

Del City police say it’s been reported that the last time anyone spoke to Skinnell was Thursday evening.

At around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Skinnell’s son went to his residence and noticed that his dad and dog were both missing.

Skinnell’s son said his dad would only go to Tinker Air Force Base or his daughter’s house in Austin, Texas.

Officials at Tinker say Skinnell has not been on the base Friday.

He drives a white 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Oklahoma tag EAL-812.

If you have any information, call Del City police.