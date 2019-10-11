Deputies: Two thieves caught after locking themselves out of car they stole

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. – Two men were arrested Wednesday after they locked themselves out of a vehicle they stole and were caught by deputies, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called out to the parking lot of the QFC, located at 7525 Southwest Barnes Road. The caller reported that two men were trying to open the door of a black Toyota Corolla with a crowbar and wooden plank.

Deputies arrived and contact the men, identified as Omar Velazquez, 29, of Vancouver, and Kenneth Hayden, 25, of Aloha. The men claimed the Toyota belonged to another friend’s girlfriend and they had locked the keys inside.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation revealed that the Toyota had been stolen the day before from a Cold Stone Creamery employee.

Two men, one was later identified as Hayden, entered the shop on Northwest 185th Avenue and ordered ice cream cones, but didn’t have the money to pay.

According to the sheriff’s office, the employee at the store later noticed her keys and her car were gone.

The sheriff’s office also said that deputies determined the license plate on the Toyota had been stolen from a similar vehicle parked at a nearby apartment complex.

Deputies also located stolen items inside the car.

The stolen plate and Toyota were returned to the rightful owners, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both Hayden and Velazquez were booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree theft, and criminal mischief.

Hayden is also facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.