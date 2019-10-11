Dr Pepper to release cream soda flavors next year

If you think Dr Pepper really does make the world taste better, your world is about to get much sweeter!

Dr Pepper is introducing two new drinks: Diet Dr Pepper & Cream Soda and Dr Pepper & Cream Soda.

A Twitter account posted photos of the new drinks last week.

New Dr Pepper & Cream Soda in both regular and diet varieties will be out March 2020! Due to the added vanilla flavor, these aren’t as strong on the classic Dr Pepper taste. Therefore, the flavor here is much less polarizing than original Dr Pepper. I ac… https://t.co/kcpKxuCsi9 pic.twitter.com/UOG1KTu81p — Candy Hunting (@CandyHunting) October 5, 2019

But, those wanting to indulge in the sweet drinks will have to wait until next year.

According to USA TODAY, Dr Pepper confirmed the news on Thursday.

“News this sweet is too good to keep to ourselves. We are excited to confirm Dr Pepper & Cream Soda is REAL, and we look forward to treating our fans to this next-level flavor as it starts to hit shelves nationwide in March.”