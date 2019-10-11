× Family-friendly event planned for opening of new lake trail

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City officials are encouraging families to explore the great outdoors with the opening of a new lake trail.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for the MAPS 3 Lake Draper Trail on Oct. 26.

The 13.5-mile Lake Draper Trail loops the lake in southeast Oklahoma City. Due to the hills along the side of the lake, it has more elevation changes than other trails in Oklahoma City.

While exploring the trail, you can find three pieces of public art.

The ‘Booya Car’ is a partially buried classic car on the east side of the trail at S.E. 119th St. ‘Bee 52’ is a representation of a bee and of a bomber on the west side of the lake. ‘Convergence’ is a sculpture using reclaimed wood on the west side.

“We expect our new trail will stay busy due to its length and proximity to Tinker Air Force Base, Boeing and all the other aerospace companies surrounding it,” said Parks Director Doug Kupper. “We are thrilled to add this 13.5-mile trail to our network.”

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Oct. 26, visitors can take part in two bicycle rides, a 5k fun run, and activities for kids.

Officials say a ribbon-cutting ceremony will kick off the event, followed by a 4-mile fun bike ride, a 13.5-mile fun bike ride and a 5k fun run. The events are free and registration is not required to participate.