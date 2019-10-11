FBI looking for Oklahoma City bank robbery suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY – The FBI is looking for a suspect accused of robbing an Oklahoma City bank this week.

On Thursday, at around 4:50 p.m., a man entered Bank of the West, near SW 89th and Penn, and demanded money from employees. He was given an undisclosed amount and no injuries were reported.

Officials say the suspect left the bank on foot heading westbound.

He is described as a white male, approximately 5’6, with short gray hair and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a red and black flannel shirt, a white shirt, a camouflage-colored baseball hat and blue jeans. He was also seen carrying a white plastic grocery bag.

If you have any information, call the FBI at (405) 290-7770 or submit a tip online here.