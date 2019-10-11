Freeze watch for much of Oklahoma

Firefighters respond to house fire in SW Oklahoma City

Posted 11:52 am, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:55AM, October 11, 2019

OKLAHOMA – The Oklahoma City Fire Department has responded to a house fire on the city’s far southwest side.

Crews responded to the area near SW 104th and Cemetery Rd. at around 11:45 a.m. Friday.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a house fire was reported in the area.

Firefighters from Mustang have also been called to the scene.

OKCFD says crews first on scene are reporting a fully-involved fire at a home.

It is unknown if there are any injuries, but fire officials say it was reported that nobody was at the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

