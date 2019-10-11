First grader fighting cancer gets the adventure of her dreams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEATHERFORD, Okla. - A little first grader received a surprise she’d been dreaming about.

The students and staff at Burcham Elementary School in Weatherford, along with a good number of parents and supporters, are holding a pep rally, but they’re not cheering on a sports team.

They are rooting for a brave first grader named Kaydence.

Kaydence has been battling an aggressive cancer, but today’s she’s getting good news.

The Make a Wish Foundation is sending her to a place she’s dreamed of visiting: Disney World.

Kaydence’s first grade teacher helped plan Friday’s surprse.

Kaydence loves any Disney princess, but she’s also fond of donkeys. She can bray like a donkey, and her mom says she's as stubborn as a donkey.

After the pep rally, it was back to the classroom for another celebration.

Kaydence's mom said Kaydence is in remission.

Going to Disney World will mean Kaydence gets to fly on an airplane for the first time and share a really big vacation with family.

Kaydence has been through many struggles for a first grader, but when your friends, your school and your town are behind you, what more could you ask for? We know she’ll enjoy that trip!