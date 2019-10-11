Friday Night Heroes – Week 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week six of the Friday Night Heroes didn't disappoint. We were treated to a rematch of the 4A state championship game from 2018. Bethany and Tuttle. Bethany suffered two loss that season, both were at the hands of the Tigers.

Two tradition rich 3A programs faced off. Unbeaten Washington battled Millwood to see who could get a leg up in district play.

Speaking of traditional powers, Union has struggled big time in 2019 managing just a single win. The Redskins traveled to PC North to take on a Tiger team that boasted a 5-0 record.

And finally, Southmoore, who was looking for their first win of the season, traveled to Mustang. The Bronchos were looking to get back on track having lost two of their last three games.

Dylan Buckingham has all the scores and highlights from a busy night in the video above.