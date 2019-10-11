Individual retesting, online testing and superscore calculations to be offered by ACT test next year

OKLAHOMA CITY – The maker of the ACT test announced plans to introduce three new options designed to offer students more choices and faster results.

Starting with the September 2020 national ACT test date, students who have taken the ACT will have the option to retake individual sections of the test instead of the entire exam.

Students will also have the choice of taking the test online, with faster results, on national test dates. Those who take the exam more than once will be provided with an ACT “superscore” that calculates their highest possible ACT composite score.

“Students come first at ACT, and these groundbreaking new options will directly benefit them, providing more choices, an improved testing experience, and a better opportunity to showcase their readiness and reach their maximum potential,” said Suzana Delanghe, ACT chief commercial officer. “With these changes, ACT is evolving to meet students in the digital world in which they live. We want to do a better job of helping them succeed.”

The content and format of the test will not change, only administration and reporting methods.

“The ACT test will remain the same valid, reliable indicator of student readiness for success in college that it has always been—one that is based on 60 years of research and measures what’s taught in the classroom,” said Delanghe. “Our research shows that ACT scores for students who take individual section tests are consistent with those earned when they take the entire test. We are simply offering new ways to take the ACT, saving students time and giving them the ability to focus only on subject areas needing improvement.”

