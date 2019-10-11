Man arrested in Tulsa after allegedly shooting at woman, young children in car

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at a woman and her two young children in her car.

On Wednesday, near 42nd and Hartford, police say the woman passed a man she knew also driving down the street.

The man, identified as DeMarco Releford, started following the woman and passed her, getting out of the car and standing on a sidewalk.

FOX 23 reports court documents say the woman told Releford to leave, but he then yelled at her and pulled out a gun, allegedly shooting into her vehicle.

“No regard for life. He shouldn’t have, let alone shot [at] an adult, but a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old who can’t protect themselves,” said Officer Jeanne Pierce with the Tulsa Police Department.

The woman drove away and no one was injured.

Releford was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on several complaints, including three counts of shooting with intent to kill.

