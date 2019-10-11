Man identified after deadly officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead on the city’s northwest side.

Police say it all started as they were following up on a separate incident from Wednesday.

“Yesterday, officers had responded to 925 Cedar Lake Blvd. investigating a suspicious vehicle. During that investigation, a subject had backed a van into an officer’s police car and then fled the scene. That subject was not located yesterday,” said Capt. Larry Withrow, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Less than 24 hours later, things took a turn when their investigation brought them to a home near N.W. 120th and Harvey.

“They made contact with a black male on the front porch. During that contact, the subject pulled a handgun on the officers. Both officers discharged their firearms, striking the subject. The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Capt. Withrow said.

Officials with the police department say the suspect, 24-year-old Michael John, fired one round at the officers.

At the point, both officers shot John, killing him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two officers involved, Sgt. Gregory Kennedy and Sgt. Kenneth Rambo, were not injured during the incident. They have been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation takes place.