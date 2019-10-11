Monster Dash raising funds for Junior League through costume contest, 5k

NORMAN, Okla. – Families in Norman will take part in a costume contest and family-friendly activities in an effort to raise funds for the Junior League of Norman.

The organization is hosting its annual Monster Dash 5k and 1-mile Fun Run on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Reaves Park in Norman.

“Monster Dash is one of the League’s annual fundraisers that helps to support our community programs, such as Food for Kids and Baby Steps”, said Bradi Blanco, Monster Dash Chair.

All ages are invited to participate in the events and costumes are strongly encouraged.

“Monster Dash provides a fun family day including activities, a costume contest and delicious food trucks, but the absolute best part is knowing your contribution is going directly to support the League’s amazing programs. Last year, with your help, the JLN was able to serve 443 children through our Food for Kids program,” Blanco said.

Registration is $30 for the 5k, and $10 for the 1-mile fun run. Prices increase after Oct. 12.