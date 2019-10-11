ODOT, AAA officials issue reminders for drivers ahead of OU/Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Kickoff for the Red River Shootout is less than 24 hours away, and officials are sending out a few reminders to drivers heading to Dallas this weekend.

AAA Oklahoma is stressing the importance of checking the tire pressure on your car, along with your battery life.

“To have a tire that runs low on pressure is very, very hard on a tire and can cause failure on the highway,” said AAA Oklahoma manager Justin Tolbert.

Tolbert says just a 5-minute car check could save you hours on the side of the highway.

“A battery is something that doesn’t give you much warning. It’ll work most of the time and if it decides to fail, you’re already at a point where you’re stuck,” he said.

In addition to Friday's major congestion expected on the roads, the drastic change in temperature doesn't help either.

“When you get the cold nights and the warm days, you can actually lose quite a bit of air pressure in the tires,” said Tolbert. "If we’re talking air pressure, we’re talking minutes can prevent any problems on the road.”

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation are also reminding drivers that even though all lanes of I-35 are open to the Texas border, they still expect heavy congestion.

They suggest alternate routes like US-77, US-81, US-177 or US-69.

Drivers who left earlier in the day weren't too worried about the backups.

“We’re very excited. I haven’t been in thirty years,” said George and Diane Gattenby. “It's pretty early and they said the highways were clear, so we're not too worried.”

You can follow ODOT's social media to see traffic updates, but don't check them while you are driving.