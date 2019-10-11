× OHP: Wynnewood man dies in crash along I-35

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of one man.

It happened Friday, at around 8:15 a.m., on I-35 near Goldsby.

According to a trooper’s report, 62-year-old Steven Lewis, of Wynnewood, was driving in the outside lane of I-35 northbound when he departed the roadway to the right for an unknown reason.

Lewis then overcorrected to the left, lost control and overturned approximately two times with the vehicle coming to a rest on its top.

The report states Lewis was partially ejected through the sunroof.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP officials say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.