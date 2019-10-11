× OKC Energy FC to host Parks and Rec-themed Harvest Festival with Jay Jackson

OKLAHOMA CITY – OKC Energy FC is hosting a Parks and Rec-themed Harvest Festival this weekend at their final home match of the season.

The festival takes place before the game and will have a Kids Zone with inflatables, face painting and free hot dogs, chips and drinks for all kids 12 and under.

The first 1,000 fans will receive a commemorative Parks and Rec-themed t-shirt and mini pumpkin.

Actor Jay Jackson from the show will also attend the event to meet fans and sign autographs.

Energy FC will also be giving away Parks and Rec prices via social media.

The festival at Taft Stadium starts when gates open at 5 p.m. and the match against Rio Grande Valley FC Toros is at 6 p.m.

Taft Stadium is located at 2501 N May Ave in Oklahoma City.

