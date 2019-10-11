× OKCFD to host informational meeting about Explorer program

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is hosting an informational meeting for those interested in the Explorer Program.

The program is designed for youth between the ages of 14 and 20 to explore a career in the fire service.

There will be a Q&A at the meeting, as well as hands-on activities on the drill ground afterward.

The meeting is set for October 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m at the Oklahoma City Fire Department’s Training Center, 850 N. Portland in Oklahoma City.

For more information on the Explorer program, click here.