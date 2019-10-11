Freeze watch for much of Oklahoma

OKCFD to host informational meeting about Explorer program

Posted 1:20 pm, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 01:21PM, October 11, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is hosting an informational meeting for those interested in the Explorer Program.

The program is designed for youth between the ages of 14 and 20 to explore a career in the fire service.

There will be a Q&A at the meeting, as well as hands-on activities on the drill ground afterward.

The meeting is set for October 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m at the Oklahoma City Fire Department’s Training Center, 850 N. Portland in Oklahoma City.

For more information on the Explorer program, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.