Oklahoma City among first cities to fly revolutionary aircraft

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Travelers who are flying out of Will Rogers World Airport may soon have the chance to fly in a revolutionary aircraft.

United Airlines announced that Will Rogers World Airport will be among the first cities to experience the carrier’s CRJ 550 aircraft.

The new Bombardier CRJ 550 is the world’s first 50-seat regional aircraft that has a larger airframe to accommodate first-class seating.

Officials say the aircraft has space for every customer to bring a roller bag on board, more overall legroom per seat than other 50-seat aircraft flown by a U.S. airline, and the ability to stay connected to WiFi while in flight.

Beginning Oct. 27, United will offer the service from Will Rogers World Airport to Chicago O’Hare.

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning on Saturday, Oct. 12.