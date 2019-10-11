Oklahoma City family looking for answers after son’s burned body identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- A metro family is left in the dark after learning of 30-year-old Andre Brown’s last September murder.

“It’s been heartbreaking. I don’t know. Why would somebody do that to my baby,” said Angela Brown, Andre’s mother. “My son was loved. His families loved him. His babies loved him.”

“I just couldn’t believe it. I still don’t believe it. I couldn’t see nobody hurting him. He didn’t bother anybody. He was a good kid,” said Oscar Lowe, Andre’s father.

His family told News 4 they started to worry after not hearing from the father of three for a few days. Then a heartbreaking realization came when his brother saw a sketch and photo of a tattoo on the news.

“He already knew. He looked at it again and he came back in. He said, ‘Mama, that’s my brother and that’s your son,'” Brown said.

On September 26th, crews responded to a fire call near Northeast 50th and Sooner Road. Police found a body on a burning couch, which was later identified as Andre.

His family said they’ve since learned he was shot in the head before his body was set on fire.

“Somebody knows something. If he was already dead, then why would they burn him? Why would you do that,” Lowe said.

His mother said the hardest thing to do since his death was explaining to his kids, all under the age of nine. their father isn’t coming back.

“I said, ‘Not on earth.’ I said ‘One day you will leave here too, and you will be with God, and you will see your daddy again,’” Brown said.

His family told News 4 they believe whoever killed Andre knew him.

Now, the family has created a GoFundMe account to help pay for his service.