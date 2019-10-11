Oklahoma family raising funds for murder victim’s funeral service

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma family is still searching for answers after their loved one’s body was found in a field last month.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a field near N.E. 50th and Sooner Rd. regarding a suspicious fire. The caller told 911 dispatchers that a couch was on fire in the field.

When fire crews arrived, they were able to quickly douse the flames. At that point, they discovered a body on the couch.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene to begin looking into the case.

“The body had been totally consumed by the flames so obviously that makes it, that puts obstacles in the way of our investigators,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

A week later, police released a sketch of the victim and he was quickly identified as 30-year-old Andre Brown.

Although he was identified, Oklahoma City police say their work is not done.

Knight told News 4 last month that investigators are still looking into the circumstances around Brown's death. It will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office to determine Brown's exact cause and manner of death.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the case.

As the investigation continues, Brown's family is working to cope without him.

"Andre was a loving father, son, friend and brother. He had a big heart and everyone who knows Andre knows he was a character who made everyone smile and laugh," his GoFundMe account read.

Brown leaves behind five young children.

Now, the family has created a GoFundMe account to help pay for his service.